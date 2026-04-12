Iran arrests 50 in spy network targeting critical sites

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday dismantled an alleged spy network, arresting 50 people accused of providing coordinates of critical sites across the country, local media said.

According to the state news agency IRNA, the suspects supplied data on fixed and mobile locations, including infrastructure, checkpoints, and security force deployments, which facilitated “targeted operations” against those sites.

Security forces seized specialized electronic equipment during the operation, including communication devices, satellite-based tools, as well as weapons and ammunition.

Officials did not specify the timeline of the alleged activity or identify the foreign entities involved, though Iran typically attributes such espionage operations to the US or Israel.

Iranian authorities previously reported around 500 detentions on espionage-related charges since the war began on February 28, alongside dozens of additional arrests in separate cases linked to what they describe as “enemy spy networks.” Earlier this month, Iranian media reported the detention of 85 people for alleged cooperation with hostile actors, while intelligence authorities said 97 individuals linked to Israel were arrested in separate operations.

The development follows the collapse of US-Iran talks in Islamabad after about 21 hours of negotiations, with both sides citing disagreements over key issues, including nuclear commitments and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the talks produced understandings on several issues but stalled over “two or three main points,” preventing a final agreement.