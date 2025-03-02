Israeli arrested over links to Iranian intelligence

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli police arrested an individual on charges of offering to sell sensitive information, including access to a nuclear research facility.

The Israeli Attorney General filed an indictment with the Be'er Sheva District Court against an Israeli citizen, Doron Bokobza, accusing him of security offenses related to espionage with Iranian intelligence in exchange for money, being fully aware that he was communicating with an Iranian operative.

According to a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israeli police, among the tasks attributed to Bokobza were photographing facilities and transferring information; the defendant allegedly presented himself to Iranian intelligence as capable of gaining access to the “sensitive and secret facility” at the Dimona reactor and providing known details about it.

In light of repeated similar cases involving Israeli Jewish citizens, the statement warned, “Israeli citizens and residents against merely communicating with foreign entities from enemy states or unknown parties, especially engaging in tasks on behalf of these entities for money or any other reason.”