Iran and Israel trade new missile strikes as US bases come under fire

Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 10:21 a.m.)

Iran and Israel exchanged missile strikes on Monday after Washington and Tel Aviv launched what they described as “major combat operations” against multiple targets inside Iran.

The Israeli army confirmed that missiles were fired from Iran toward Israeli territory and said its air defense systems were intercepting the incoming projectiles. The Israeli Home Front Command reported that alerts were activated across the greater Tel Aviv area, Jerusalem, and later in other parts of the country. Explosions were reported in central and southern Israel, as well as in Jerusalem and over settlements in the southern West Bank.

Israeli authorities said nine people were killed and 121 injured since the escalation began. Officials imposed strict military censorship, warning media outlets and civilians against publishing footage or information that could reveal strike locations or the extent of damage.

Inside Iran, Tasnim News Agency reported six missile strikes on the northwestern city of Sanandaj in Kurdistan Province, describing impacts in residential neighborhoods and confirming two fatalities. Iranian media also reported airstrikes on the central cities of Yazd and Isfahan.

As of Sunday morning, the Iranian Red Crescent Society and state-linked media reported 201 people killed and at least 747 injured nationwide. The deadliest reported incident occurred in Minab, in southeastern Iran, where a strike on an elementary girls’ school killed at least 148 people and injured 95.

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reported explosions over Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced that emergency sirens were activated and urged citizens and residents to seek shelter.

The siren has been sounded .Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place . — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 2, 2026

Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported aerial interceptions over Doha and renewed warning sirens in Kuwait. Tasnim said smoke rose after what it described as an Iranian strike on a US base in Bahrain.

Footage circulating online appeared to show smoke near the US Embassy in Kuwait, while separate videos showed two pilots ejecting by parachute following reports that a US fighter jet had been downed in Kuwaiti airspace. Those reports could not be independently verified.

Later, the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters —the unified command of the Iranian Armed Forces— claimed that the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait had been put “out of service” and that four cruise missiles targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, forcing it to withdraw.

He also said three US naval facilities in Kuwait were destroyed, the US naval base in Bahrain was struck by four drones, and three American and British oil tankers were hit in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media described the regional strikes as retaliation for US and Israeli attacks, stating that operations targeted US military installations in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.