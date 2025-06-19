Iran and Israel extend airspace closures amid continued strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced on Thursday the extension of its airspace closure until early Friday, as the exchange of strikes with Israel enters its seventh consecutive day.

According to a statement carried by IRNA, the organization said it had decided to extend the suspension of air traffic over Iranian airspace until 02:00 AM local time on Friday.

Israel also shut down its airspace following extensive Iranian air raids.

The Israeli Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that the airspace would remain closed to both departures and arrivals until further notice. The Civil Aviation Authority advised travelers not to head to Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s main international hub.

Air travel across the Middle East has faced significant disruptions since the onset of the Israeli-Iranian conflict on June 13th, with multiple regional and international carriers suspending or rerouting flights due to heightened security risks. Major airports in countries such as Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Lebanon have reported delays and cancellations, particularly for routes passing through or near Iranian and Israeli airspace. Aviation authorities have issued warnings urging caution, while several airlines have opted to avoid the entire region, citing concerns over missile strikes and escalating military activity.