Iran allows partial resumption of flights

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran announced on Thursday the partial reopening of its airspace to domestic and international flights, easing restrictions imposed during a 12-day conflict with Israel that ended in a ceasefire.

According to Majid Akhavan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the decision follows joint civil-military evaluations and permits both international overflights and domestic and international flights operating to or from airports in eastern Iran.

He noted that the decision aims to restore normal flight operations while maintaining full operational security.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Organization had extended the nationwide airspace closure until Thursday afternoon. That suspension, in place since June 13, was imposed after Israeli airstrikes targeted sites inside Iran.