Iran: Top Iranian commander Shadmani killed in Israeli strike

Shafaq News – Tehran

Ali Shadmani, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters—the country’s top joint military command—has died, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Shadmani was reportedly wounded in a wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting senior Iranian commanders and key strategic sites in Tehran. He had been appointed to the post just four days before the attack.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed a “harsh response” to his killing.

Israel later claimed responsibility for the strike, calling it a precision operation based on real-time intelligence that tracked Shadmani to a military compound in central Tehran. Israeli officials identified him as “the top war planner and most senior military official in the Iranian regime.”

Notably, Khatam al-Anbiya is one of Iran’s four principal military institutions and serves as the central command for air defense operations, coordinating efforts across the army, IRGC, and other branches.