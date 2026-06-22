Iran: Swiss talks did not cover nuclear program

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran stated on Monday that its delegation didn’t discuss the country's nuclear program during talks with the United States in Switzerland, adding that it rejected any new commitments related to its nuclear activities.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said any future cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would require approval from Iran's parliament.

Earlier today, the first round of high-level US-Iran talks concluded in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock under Qatari and Pakistani mediation. The negotiations ended in a positive atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to establish a high-level committee to oversee the mediation process and create working groups focused on sanctions, monitoring mechanisms, dispute resolution, and the nuclear file, to reach a final agreement within two months.

The framework also includes a direct communication channel to prevent incidents and ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a mechanism to address disputes related to Lebanon.

Separately, the Iranian presidency announced that President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Pakistan tomorrow for talks to expand bilateral economic ties and discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian officials noted the visit would also provide an opportunity to thank Islamabad for its mediation role, according to Tasnim News Agency. Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pointed out that mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar had contributed to "significant progress" toward easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports and advancing efforts to end the conflict in Lebanon.