Iran Speaker: UN approval won't make US deal credible

Shafaq News- Tehran

Any agreement with the United States would remain "untrustworthy" even if it receives approval from the UN Security Council, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ghalibaf added that Tehran aims to negotiate a final agreement with Washington within the 60-day timeframe set out in the memorandum.

According to Ghalibaf, Article 14 of the memorandum stipulates that any final agreement between Iran and the United States would require endorsement by the UN Security Council.

The United States and Iran are preparing to sign a memorandum to end military operations across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, during a ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Geneva. Earlier today, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it had been in close contact with the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar to facilitate the meeting and coordinate the arrival of delegations.