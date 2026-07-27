Iran: 10-day US campaign left 60 dead

Shafaq News- Tehran

US recent attacks on Iran during the 10 to 12 days killed 60 people and wounded about 670 others, Iranian media outlets quoted Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi on Tuesday.

Zafarghandi did not provide further details on the locations of the attacks or when they occurred.

Earlier this week, Axios reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump directed the US military to halt further strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks.