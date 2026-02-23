India advises citizens to depart Iran, urges “caution”

Shafaq News- Tehran/ New Delhi

India on Monday urged its citizens to leave Iran through available means of transport, including commercial flights, citing the evolving situation in the country.

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Tehran advised Indian nationals currently in Iran —including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists— to depart, calling on citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to “exercise due caution,” avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, remain in contact with the mission, and monitor local media for developments.

In January, several European countries —including Italy, Poland, Germany, and Spain— urged their citizens to leave Iran, citing growing security concerns amid anti-government protests that erupted after the Iranian rial fell to a record low of around 144,000 per US dollar.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program continue to rise amid two rounds of talks and another scheduled this Thursday in Geneva. On February 19, US President Donald Trump set a 15-day deadline for what he described as a “meaningful deal,” cautioning that failure could carry consequences, while Iranian authorities reaffirmed their right to uranium enrichment.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Trump is weighing military options if diplomacy fails, with potential targets under consideration including bases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile infrastructure.

