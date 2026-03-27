IRGC warns US-Israeli linked ships of ‘strict measures’ in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday warned that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will face “strict measures,” following remarks by US President Donald Trump on potentially reopening the waterway.

In a statement, the IRGC declared the strait closed to vessels linked to allies of what it described as the “American-Zionist enemy.” Iranian naval forces, it said, intercepted three container ships of different nationalities earlier in the day, forcing them to turn back after issuing warnings.

Meanwhile, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez argued that military action to reopen the strait would not ensure lasting stability, cautioning that vessels would remain vulnerable to drone and missile threats. In remarks to Italy’s La Repubblica, he emphasized that resolving the crisis depends on de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

Dominguez had previously confirmed plans to engage Iran and Gulf states in talks to establish a humanitarian corridor for civilian vessels, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran is examining arrangements to manage the Strait of Hormuz in the context of the ongoing US–Israeli conflict.

Read more: Long war with Iran: A repetition of history, but with even less preparation