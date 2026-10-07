Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday reiterated that its forces control the Strait of Hormuz, saying “illegal” shipping routes through the strategic waterway would soon be closed.

Iran’s Fars News Agency quoted an IRGC official as saying the “illegal” routes had been established after rocky passages in the waterway were blasted open.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported Wednesday that crude oil traffic through the Strait had declined significantly over the previous two days, reaching about 3.8 million barrels per day.