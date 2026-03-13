IRGC launches 45th missile wave toward Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched a new missile barrage toward Israel on Friday as part of the 45th wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” as the war between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other entered its 14th day.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strike targeted “American-Zionist enemy objectives,” using a large number of precision solid-fuel “Kheibar-Shekan” missiles, a ballistic missile type developed by Iran for long-range strikes.

The IRGC added that the operation involved naval forces, drone units from the Iranian Army and the IRGC, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, marking the second time Tehran has publicly mentioned the group’s participation in the campaign.

Israeli media reported that air-raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including the Shfela, Lakhish, and Samaria regions, after missiles were fired from Iran. The Israeli military confirmed detecting launches from Iranian territory and said air-defense systems were activated to intercept the threat, while people were instructed to move to protected areas and follow Home Front Command guidance.

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חייםיש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 13, 2026

Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) reported no immediate casualties. Police and emergency responders said several impact sites were identified in central Israel, including in Holon, where vehicles caught fire after a strike.

Separately, the UAE Defense Ministry said the country’s air-defense systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, adding that the loud sounds heard were the result of interception operations.