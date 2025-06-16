IRGC Strikes launch Site of Israeli attack on IRIB

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had targeted the base from which an Israeli airstrike was launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in Tehran.

Earlier, Israel carried out an air raid that struck the IRIB headquarters during a live broadcast, triggering chaos inside the studio and forcing the anchor off-air.

Reports indicated casualties among media personnel, while the station resumed broadcasting shortly after the strike. The Israeli military said it had struck two Iranian F-14 fighter jets at an airport in Tehran, confirming drone attacks on the airport, a communications center, and the IRIB building, which it claimed was used for military purposes.

Additional strikes targeted sites in central and western Iran, while Iranian forces reported downing several Israeli drones, as the conflict entered its fifth day amid intensifying exchanges.