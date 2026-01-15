Houthis leader warns of attacks on any Israeli deployment in Somaliland

Shafaq News– Sanaa

Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement, said his group is serious about targeting any future Israeli presence on Somali territory, regardless of the form such a presence may take.

In a speech delivered during a religious occasion, Al-Houthi stated that the movement is preparing for “the next round,” stressing that confrontation is inevitable with Israel and with the United States, “directly or by mobilizing proxies.”

Somaliland is a self-declared independent region in northwestern Somalia that broke away in 1991 but has not received international recognition.

Earlier in December, the Arab League considered Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as an invalid move, warning it could destabilize the region and undermine Somalia’s sovereignty.