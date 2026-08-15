Houthis fire ballistic missiles at Marib residential areas

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Houthi (Ansarallah) forces fired three ballistic missiles at residential neighborhoods in Marib, a government-held city in eastern Yemen, Yemen's Armed Forces announced Saturday.

Marib, one of the country's main energy-producing areas, hosts large numbers of internally displaced people who fled conflict zones elsewhere.

No further details regarding casualties.

Houthis did not comment on the incident.

Earlier Saturday, Armed Forces spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said Houthis had targeted Mocha port in western Yemen with six ballistic missiles, killing one security officer, leaving two sailors missing, and wounding eight civilians.