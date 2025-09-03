Houthis fire ballistic missiles at Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) have launched two ballistic missiles at “sensitive” Israeli targets, the group announced on Wednesday, as an initial response to the recent Israeli assault that killed senior Yemeni officials.

In a statement, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said a “Palestine 2” and a “Zulfiqar” missile were fired at the Jaffa area, asserting that the attack achieved its objectives, disrupted flights, and drove “millions of usurping Zionists to rush to shelters.”

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية ومزدوجة وذلك بصاروخين باليستيٍّين أحدهما نوع فلسطين٢ المتشظي ذو الرؤوس المتعددة، والآخر نوع ذو الفقار، استهدفت أهدافا حساسة للعدو الإسرائيلي في منطقة يافا المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/vXoYsBjiv2 — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) September 3, 2025

He framed the strike as part of the Houthis’ campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza — where Israeli attacks have killed more than 62,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 7 — and vowed that operations would escalate further.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, saying it triggered sirens in several areas of the country.

🔴اعتراض صاروخ أطلق من اليمن وسبب في تفعيل انذارات في بعض المناطق في البلاد — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 3, 2025

The operation followed the August 28 Israeli strike in Sanaa that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several ministers. In response, Houthi leaders warned of expanded attacks on Israel and urged foreign companies to withdraw “before it is too late.”