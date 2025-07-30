Houthis drones attack targets in Israel

Shafaq News - Sanaa

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah Movement) announced that their drone force carried out three operations targeting three Israeli sites using five drones.

In a statement, the group said the first operation struck “a critical target in the occupied Yafa area” with two drones, while the second and third targeted Israeli military sites in Asqalan and Naqab using two and one drone, respectively.

The statement claimed the operations were successful and reiterated that “operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.”

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ ثلاث عمليات عسكرية استهدفت ثلاثة أهداف للعدو الإسرائيلي في يافا وعسقلان والنقب بفلسطين المحتلة وذلك بخمس طائرات مسيرة.بتاريخ30_7_2025م pic.twitter.com/DBKy9bpqYw — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) July 30, 2025

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced it had “intercepted a drone launched from Yemen.”

Earlier, the Houthis declared launching a new phase in their military campaign against Israel, declaring an expanded naval blockade that will target all ships owned by companies engaged with Israeli ports.