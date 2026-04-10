Hezbollah’s Qassem rejects return to status quo, urges end to concessions

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem expressed his group's rejection of any return to the previous status quo, urging Lebanese officials to halt what he described as unjustified concessions.

In a message addressed to what he called “steadfast and sacrificing Lebanese,” Qassem said that Lebanon must act collectively “as a state, army, people, and resistance” to protect the country, restore sovereignty, and expel occupation forces.

“Israeli threats and military capabilities will not intimidate us,” he added, asserting that Hezbollah possesses the will and capacity to prevent Israel from achieving its objectives. Qassem also said Israel had failed to carry out a ground incursion as previously declared, noting, “it had repeatedly changed its objectives and had not succeeded, after more than 40 days of fighting,” in stopping rocket and drone attacks on its settlements and cities.

He also stressed that the “resistance will continue,” describing ongoing mobilization as a sign of determination and resilience, and said that sacrifices strengthen efforts to achieve what he described as national liberation and dignity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam ordered the Lebanese Army and security forces to reinforce full state control over Beirut and restrict weapons to “legitimate forces only” in the capital, citing the Taif Agreement, which ended the civil war. He also directed security forces to strictly enforce the law, pursue violators, and refer them to the judiciary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his team on ​Thursday to begin peace talks with Lebanon, adding that it will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations with Beirut. Netanyahu said his decision came "In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to ​open direct negotiations with Israel.”