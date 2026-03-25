Hezbollah’s Qassem rejects negotiations with Israel during conflict, calls for unity

Shafaq News- Beirut

Negotiations with Israel “under fire” would amount to surrender, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, stated on Wednesday, warning that calls to restrict weapons possession could threaten Lebanon’s future.

In a statement, Qassem said entering talks while hostilities continue would undermine Lebanon’s capabilities, adding that the timing of the confrontation was chosen by the group “to respond to attacks and prevent Israel from gaining the element of surprise.”

Referring to previous remarks by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Qassem stressed that the conflict was not a war on behalf of others fought on Lebanese soil, “but rather a war waged by Israel and the United States against Lebanon.”

He called for national unity against “Israeli and US actions,” stressing that halting hostilities and restoring control over territory should take priority, “with other political issues to be addressed afterward.” Qassem noted that Iran had shown resilience in the face of major powers. “Any outcome against the United States and Israel would have broader regional implications,” he said.