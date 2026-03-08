Hezbollah rockets hit Haifa as Israel kills dozens in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Sunday launched rockets at the Israeli naval base in Haifa as fighting with Israel intensified along the Lebanon border.

In posts on Telegram, the group also reported clashes with Israeli forces attempting to advance toward the border town of Aitaroun, adding that its fighters targeted troop concentrations and vehicles near Al-Malikiya, a settlement near the town.

Hezbollah said the attacks came in response to Israeli aggression targeting dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon killed three people in a strike on a cafe in Jbal Al-Botm and three others in a strike on a house in Aytit, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. A separate strike on a residential building in Teffahata killed eight people, and another on Al-Ghaziyeh left seven fatalities, including a retired Lebanese Army officer.

Earlier today, an Israeli missile strike flattened a three-story residential building in the town of Sir El-Gharbiyah, in the Nabatieh district, killing at least 20 people, most of them women and children.

According to the Health Ministry, this war has so far killed 394 people and wounded about 1,300, including 83 children and 42 women. Israel has yet to release its casualty toll, but Israeli media said two soldiers were killed today when a D9 armored bulldozer was hit during fighting in southern Lebanon.