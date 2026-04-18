Hezbollah official says Iran imposed ceasefire, rejects direct negotiations with Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Iran played a vital role in securing the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, a senior Hezbollah official said on Saturday, attributing it to “international pressure tools.”

In press remarks, Mahmoud Qomati, deputy head of Hezbollah’s Political Council, criticized what he described as political ingratitude in Beirut, referring to the Lebanese official position that ignored Iran in statements about the ceasefire.

Qomati said Iran had “managed to impose the ceasefire through pressure cards,” vowing there will be no return to the situation before the last war. He added, “No party will be able to impose its agenda on us,” affirming that Hezbollah does not recognize outcomes of ongoing direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. “If the president and the prime minister insist on direct negotiations, we are on one path, and they are on another,” he stated.

The Hezbollah official stressed the group’s readiness to respond to any Israeli violations, explaining that the truce duration depends on developments on the ground. “We will not allow the Israeli army to enter areas it did not reach during the war,” he said.