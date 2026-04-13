Hezbollah leader Qassem: We are prepared to capture Israeli troops

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Monday warned that the group may capture Israeli soldiers “when the opportunity arises,” as fighting continues along the southern front.

In a televised address, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s rejection of negotiations with Israel and its commitment to continue fighting, describing the conflict as an existential battle tied to Lebanon’s sovereignty. He outlined conditions for ending the conflict, including a full halt to hostilities, withdrawal from occupied positions, the release of prisoners, the return of displaced residents, and reconstruction.

Hezbollah will remain engaged “until the end,” he vowed, adding that its fighters are using flexible tactics rather than holding fixed positions. The comment comes as Israel claims it surrounded and began a push into the southern city of Bint Jbeil, dubbed by locals the “Capital of Resistance and Liberation.” Lebanese media said Israel is still unable to enter the city.

Earlier today, the group carried out multiple drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli military sites and settlements along the border, including positions in Kiryat Shmona, Avivim, and other northern areas. Israeli forces, meanwhile, conducted airstrikes across southern Lebanon, hitting areas in Bint Jbeil, Tyre district, and surrounding towns, killing several people and wounding others, according to local reports.