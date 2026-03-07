Hezbollah fires rockets as Israeli strikes kill dozens across Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah announced several rocket attacks on Israeli military targets on Saturday, while Israeli warplanes and artillery carried out new strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, leaving dozens dead and injured as the confrontation entered its sixth day.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah reported targeting the Israeli army’s Northern Command headquarters, known as the Dado base northeast of Safed, striking the Blat outpost in southern Lebanon, attacking Israeli troop gatherings near the southern outskirts of Khiam, and launching rockets at the Tefen base east of the city of Acre. The group framed the attacks as a response to ongoing Israeli aggression against dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes overnight and throughout Saturday on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Arabsalim, Kfarsir, Ansar, Kounine, al-Tayri, al-Kharayeb, al-Sultaniyah, and Zawtar al-Sharqiya, according to Lebanese media outlets.

Lebanese media also reported that an Israeli strike on a house in Jibshit killed six people, including four members of the same family, and caused extensive destruction after a second strike hit the town center, damaging dozens of shops, restaurants, residential buildings, and municipal facilities. In Kawthariyat al-Riz, an Israeli strike injured a man and killed two of his sons.

A strike on a residential building in Burj Rahal wounded three people, while another Israeli airstrike on Kfar Tebnit caused additional fatalities. In eastern Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike struck a house sheltering displaced civilians in the town of Shmestar in Baalbek district, killing six people, including four children and a woman, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center.

The Israeli army also issued new warnings to residents in southern Lebanon, urging those living south of the Litani River to evacuate immediately and move north, saying its forces were continuing strikes against Hezbollah positions in the area.

#عاجل ‼️ تحذير عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان المتواجدين جنوب نهر الليطاني🔸إن نشاطات حزب الله الإرهابية تُجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة في تلك المنطقة. 🔸الغارات مستمرة حيث يعمل جيش الدفاع بقوة كبيرة في المنطقة. ولذلك وحرصًا على سلامتكم نعود ونناشدكم اخلاء منازلكم فورًا… pic.twitter.com/68Rib52JdA — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 7, 2026

Earlier today, Hezbollah reported confronting an Israeli landing force that reached the town of Nabi Sheet in the eastern Beqaa Valley, saying intense clashes erupted before the unit withdrew under heavy rocket fire. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli strikes on Nabi Sheet and its surrounding areas killed 41 people and injured 40 others.

Since Israel launched strikes across Lebanon on March 2, the ministry said the death toll has risen to 217 people with 798 wounded.