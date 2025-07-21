Germany: Snapback remains option if Iran talks stall

Shafaq News – Berlin

Germany warned on Monday that the European powers may trigger the JCPOA’s Snapback mechanism if nuclear talks with Iran fail to yield results.

The Snapback mechanism allows any party to refer Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged nuclear violations—potentially reinstating pre-2015 sanctions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Giese told reporters that the upcoming negotiations would be held at the expert level, reaffirming that “Iran must never come into possession of a nuclear weapon.” He said Germany, France, and Britain were working “at high pressure” toward a sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution, in close coordination with the United States.

“If no agreement is reached by the end of August, the Snapback option remains on the table,” Giese added.

The warning comes hours after Tehran announced it would resume nuclear negotiations with the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—on July 25 in Istanbul. Friday's talks would be the first since Israel’s June offensive against Iranian nuclear sites, following a period of heightened regional tensions and a breakdown in US-mediated discussions.