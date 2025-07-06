Gaza rocket hits near Israel’s Nirim

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that a rocket was fired from southern Gaza toward Israeli territory, triggering air raid sirens in communities near the border, including the settlement of Nirim.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the projectile was launched shortly after 9:00 pm and landed in an open area near Nirim. No casualties or damage were reported.

Shortly after the incident, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements. In a statement posted on Telegram, the group said it had fired mortar shells at Israeli troop positions in al-Satar and al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, and launched 114mm Rajoum missiles toward the settlements of Nirim and Ein HaShlosha (the Third Eye).

The exchange comes amid ceasefire efforts and continuing hostilities in and around the Gaza Strip.