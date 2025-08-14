Gaza hunger toll climbs to 239

Shafaq News – Gaza

Four additional people died from hunger in the past 24 hours, raising Gaza’s famine and malnutrition toll to 239, including 106 children, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

The ministry said hospitals also received 22 bodies and 269 wounded from attacks on Palestinians seeking aid, bringing the total from such incidents since the war began to 1,881 dead and more than 13,863 injured.

The announcement coincided with a warning from Gaza’s Government Media Office that 40,000 infants face life-threatening malnutrition, 250,000 children under five are suffering severe food shortages, and 1.2 million minors live with acute food insecurity.

Earlier, over 100 international organizations urged Israel to end what they described as the weaponization of aid to Gaza, warning that hunger is spreading rapidly across the enclave.

Since October 7, 2023, the war has killed at least 61,776 Palestinians and injured over 154,906.