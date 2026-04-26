Gaza death toll nears 73K as Israeli strikes continue despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 72,587, with 172,381 wounded since October 7, 2023, the enclave’s health ministry said on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, two people were killed and 14 injured, the ministry said, noting that a number of victims remain under rubble and in the streets as rescue teams are unable to reach them. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, at least 811 people have been killed and 2,278 injured, while 761 bodies have been recovered.

Israeli forces continued operations across the enclave in violation of the agreement, killing three in southern Gaza, while another died of wounds sustained in an earlier attack on Gaza City, according to Palestinian media. The military also opened fire north of Al-Bureij camp, launched illumination flares over eastern Gaza City and the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, and deployed a quadcopter drone that dropped an explosive device in the same area.

In the West Bank, Palestinian outlets said settler attacks escalated over the past 24 hours, including the uprooting of around 400 olive trees near Ramallah, assaults on homes and agricultural structures in Nablus and surrounding areas, and attacks on Palestinian vehicles across multiple locations.