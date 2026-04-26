EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US fall over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments averaged 109,000 bpd last week, 9.17% less than the previous week’s average of 120,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from eight major suppliers fell 947,000 bpd from 3.7 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.519 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 515,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 499,000 bpd, and Mexico with 248,000 bpd.

Imports also included Brazil at 240,000 bpd, Colombia at 138,000 bpd, and Nigeria at 136,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Libya and Ecuador this week.