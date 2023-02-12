Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, drop last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 6.063 million bpd of crude from nine countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 230 thousand bpd from Iraq during this period.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.856 thousand bpd, followed by Mexico (913 thousand bpd), then Saudi Arabia 384 thousand bpd).