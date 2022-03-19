U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 116 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. Net oil imports averaged 5.533 million bpd last week, down by 45 thousand bpd from 5.578 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 166 thousand bpd. It was 188 thousand bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.398 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 645 and 562 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia ranked fourth with 279 thousand bpd.

Ecuador and Brasil supplied the U.S. with 205 and 191 thousand bpd, respectively. Russian oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 38 thousand bpd last week.