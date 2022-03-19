Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-19T06:23:25+0000
U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 116 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend. 

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. Net oil imports averaged 5.533 million bpd last week, down by 45 thousand bpd from 5.578 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 166 thousand bpd. It was 188 thousand bpd a week earlier. 

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.398 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 645 and 562 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia ranked fourth with 279 thousand bpd.

Ecuador and Brasil supplied the U.S. with 205 and 191 thousand bpd, respectively. Russian oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 38 thousand bpd last week.

related

Iraq ranks 38th in the list of the world's largest gold reserves

Date: 2022-02-06 07:29:22
Iraq ranks 38th in the list of the world's largest gold reserves

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-19 08:07:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

Date: 2020-09-02 13:23:47
More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

EI: Iraq's economy might not recover in 2022

Date: 2021-10-07 09:38:51
EI: Iraq's economy might not recover in 2022

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Date: 2021-01-30 06:50:29
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Finance Minister: the White Paper is a roadmap to upcoming cabinets

Date: 2022-02-24 10:48:48
Finance Minister: the White Paper is a roadmap to upcoming cabinets

The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Date: 2020-11-27 19:25:27
The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Iraq ranks the first as the most country importing Turkish products

Date: 2021-04-05 07:09:38
Iraq ranks the first as the most country importing Turkish products