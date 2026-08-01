Gaza: Israeli attacks leave seven dead, dozens injured

Shafaq News- Gaza

Seven Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, local media reported on Saturday.

The attacks targeted several areas, including al-Thalathini Street and al-Sinaa in Gaza City, al-Mawasi west of Khan Younis, and Deir al-Balah, where an Israeli strike damaged a warehouse storing medicines and medical supplies at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

مشاهد من مكان استشهاد فلسطيني وإصابة آخرين بقصف مسيرة إسرائيلية لشارع الثلاثيني في غزة. pic.twitter.com/wkSWGUsiUN — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 1, 2026

The hospital’s director described the damage as a major setback for medical services, warning that the facility was already facing severe shortages of medicines and equipment, further endangering patients who depend on its services. Gaza’s Health Ministry also confirmed that the damage disrupted already strained healthcare services.

Since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, the Health Ministry has recorded 1,222 deaths and 4,053 injuries, along with 804 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,349 killed and 174,162 injured.