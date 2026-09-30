Shafaq News- Gaza

Four Palestinians were killed and 14 others wounded on Wednesday when an Israeli strike hit a civilian vehicle in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Palestinian media also reported that a man was killed in an Israeli strike on a group of residents in Halawa camp in Jabalia, seven days before his wedding.

Two Palestinians were critically wounded by Israeli gunfire in Deir al-Balah, while a fisherman sustained shrapnel wounds from a munition dropped by an Israeli quadcopter in al-Shati refugee camp. In Khan Younis, a girl was shot in the back while inside her tent, and other Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli drone strike northwest of the city.

The ministry reported nine deaths and 31 injuries across the Strip over the previous 24 hours. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, it has recorded 1,431 deaths and 5,026 injuries, along with 834 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since the start of the war to 74,032 killed and 175,142 wounded.

In a statement, Hamas described the escalation as a continuation of Israel’s “war of genocide” and accused Tel Aviv of reneging on its ceasefire commitments.

The Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement, meanwhile, condemned the attacks on civilian vehicles and called for international intervention, describing the strikes as “war crimes.”

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor had previously accused Israeli forces of “intentionally” targeting children, displaced people and farmers with direct gunfire or drone-dropped munitions, arguing that drone operators could identify civilians and track their movements before opening fire.