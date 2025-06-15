Full might: Trump warns Iran against targeting US

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, President Donald Trump warned that any Iranian attack on US interests would provoke a response “at levels never seen before.”

“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

Trump’s remarks followed a sharp escalation by Iran, which launched Operation True Promise 3 and inflicted heavy damage on Israeli cities using ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military personnel facilities.

Trump added that a diplomatic path remained open. “We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”

While the White House reaffirmed US noninvolvement, American forces remain on high alert across regional military installations.