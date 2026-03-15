France denies sending warships to Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Paris

France on Sunday denied reports that it had dispatched warships to the Strait of Hormuz following a request from US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the reports were inaccurate, stressing that the French carrier strike group remains stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

The clarification came after Trump called on several countries, including France, to deploy naval vessels to help secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran moved to close the strategic waterway following US–Israeli strikes on its territory.