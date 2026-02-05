Iraq, France back US-Iran nuclear talks ahead of Oman meeting

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Paris

Iraq and France on Thursday expressed support for diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, a day ahead of planned talks between Washington and Tehran.

At a joint press conference in Baghdad with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad favors dialogue over force in resolving regional disputes, warning that any escalation in the Middle East would have direct repercussions for Iraq’s security.

Hussein also reaffirmed Iraq’s interest in strengthening defense cooperation with France, welcoming a preliminary agreement to acquire Ground Master 200 radars, and calling for the launch of a direct air route between Baghdad and Paris.

Meanwhile, Barrot, who is on a regional tour of the Middle East, including Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, noted that counterterrorism remains one of the objectives of his visit to Baghdad, adding that negotiations between Iran and the United States must result in “Iranian concessions” on both its nuclear program and ballistic missiles.

Iranian media confirmed yesterday that Tehran will hold indirect talks with the United States in the Omani capital Muscat, focused exclusively on the nuclear file and the lifting of sanctions, with no discussion of missile capabilities or regional issues. The talks were initially expected to take place in Turkiye, but Iranian officials told local outlets the venue was changed after Ankara sought to broaden the agenda beyond the nuclear issue.

If held, the meeting would mark the first diplomatic engagement between US and Iranian officials since negotiations collapsed and a 12-day war broke out in June 2025, as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran and warns that a deal is needed to avert wider conflict.

