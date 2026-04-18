France blames Hezbollah for deadly UNIFIL attack in Lebanon, calls for accountability

France blames Hezbollah for deadly UNIFIL attack in Lebanon, calls for accountability
2026-04-18T13:07:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Paris/ Beirut

French President Emmanuel Macron held Hezbollah responsible on Saturday for an attack on a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon that killed a French soldier and wounded three others.

On X, Macron confirmed that Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio, of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment in Montauban, was killed during the assault, while the injured soldiers were evacuated. He urged Lebanese authorities to “immediately arrest those responsible and assume their duties alongside UNIFIL.”

UNIFIL reported that the patrol was clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to reconnect isolated positions when it came under small-arms fire from “non-state actors.” The mission called for a swift investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the accusation.

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