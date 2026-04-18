France blames Hezbollah for deadly UNIFIL attack in Lebanon, calls for accountability

Shafaq News- Paris/ Beirut

French President Emmanuel Macron held Hezbollah responsible on Saturday for an attack on a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon that killed a French soldier and wounded three others.

On X, Macron confirmed that Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio, of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment in Montauban, was killed during the assault, while the injured soldiers were evacuated. He urged Lebanese authorities to “immediately arrest those responsible and assume their duties alongside UNIFIL.”

Le Sergent-chef Florian Montorio du 17eme régiment du génie parachutiste de Montauban est tombé ce matin au sud-Liban lors d’une attaque contre la FINUL. Trois de ses frères d’armes sont blessés et ont été évacués. La Nation s’incline avec respect… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 18, 2026

UNIFIL reported that the patrol was clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to reconnect isolated positions when it came under small-arms fire from “non-state actors.” The mission called for a swift investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

This morning, a UNIFIL patrol clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small-arms fire from non-state-actors. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) April 18, 2026

UNIFIL calls on the Government of Lebanon to swiftly initiate an investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable for the crimes committed against UNIFIL peacekeepers. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) April 18, 2026

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the accusation.