Gunmen target Iraqi oil tanker near Syria’s Manbij

Shafaq News- Damascus

An Iraqi oil tanker came under armed attack on Saturday while traveling along the Aleppo-Manbij highway in northern Syria, causing material damage to the vehicle, a source told Shafaq News.

Iraqi and Syrian authorities have not yet provided official information about the identity or motives of the attackers.

Following the incident, tribal and community figures in Manbij issued a joint statement condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with Iraq and the tanker driver. The statement stressed that the attack “does not represent the people of Manbij or reflect the historical ties between the Syrian and Iraqi peoples.”

It also called for those responsible to be identified and held accountable, while urging stronger measures to protect transport and trade routes between the two countries.

Iraq started overland exports of fuel oil to Syria last April following the disruption of exports through the Strait of Hormuz.