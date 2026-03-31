Iraq begins oil exports to Syria via Al-Waleed border crossing

Shafaq News- Ramadi

Iraq started oil exporting through Al-Waleed border crossing with Syria, local authorities in Al-Anbar province stated on Tuesday.

Moayad Al-Dulaimi, spokesperson of Al-Anbar authorities, told Shafaq News that 101 tanker trucks have been authorized to pass, carrying a total of 3.2 million liters of crude oil. He added that the shipments are destined for Syria’s Baniyas port, a key energy facility on the Mediterranean coast.