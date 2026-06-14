Oil Ministry names successor after removing NOC head

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's Oil Ministry has removed North Oil Company (NOC) Director-General Amer Khalil Ahmed from his post and nominated Faisal Hummadi Al-Jubouri as his successor, a company source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The ministry issued, according to the source, an administrative order relieving Ahmed of his duties and appointing Al-Jubouri to lead the company, with handover procedures expected to be completed in the coming days.

NOC is one of Iraq's key state-owned oil firms, overseeing major oil fields and production facilities in Kirkuk and other northern provinces.