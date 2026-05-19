First convoy of displaced Syrian Kurds leaves Kobani for Afrin

Shafaq News- Damascus

More than 450 displaced Kurdish families headed from Kobani to their homes in the Afrin area of northern Aleppo on Tuesday under an agreement between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Shafaq News correspondent said the convoy departed from the village of Kulmad, marking the first return convoy from Kobani under the agreement.

On May 10, around 1,800 families also returned to Afrin from Qamishli, one day after another convoy carrying about 1,200 families departed from Hasakah.

In late January, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a comprehensive ceasefire agreement that includes the gradual integration of military structures, incorporation of Autonomous Administration institutions into state bodies, protection of civil employees and educational rights for Kurds, and the return of displaced residents to their areas.