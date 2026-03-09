First convoy of displaced Afrin families departs Hasakah for home

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Around 400 Kurdish families departed Hasakah province for their homes in Afrin, in northern Aleppo province, as part of the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Shafaq News correspondent reported on Monday that this first trip will be followed by additional journeys to facilitate the repatriation of all families wishing to resettle in Afrin and its surrounding areas.

Abbas Hussein, director of political affairs in Hasakah, told Shafaq News that the Afrin administration will work to return homes to their original owners. He also indicated that authorities plan to reopen roads linking Syrian regions, including routes to Ras Al-Ain, and facilitate the return of displaced residents to the city and nearby villages in the next phase.

Citizen Siham Shendi expressed joy at returning to her village, as “I waited eight years for this moment and hopes all Afrin residents will soon be able to come back to their homes.”

In January, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, which includes a gradual integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides. The deal also provides for the integration of Autonomous Administration institutions into Syrian state institutions, the retention of civil employees, the settlement of civil and educational rights for the Kurdish community, and guarantees for the return of displaced residents to their hometown.