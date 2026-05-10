Explosive drone hits northern Israel as sirens sound near Lebanon border

Shafaq News- Middle East

An explosive-laden drone crashed in the Margaliot area of northern Israel on Sunday, sparking a fire near the Lebanese border, according to Israeli authorities and the military.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority said the blaze erupted in the Upper Galilee settlement after the drone impact. At the same time, Israel’s Home Front Command reported that sirens sounded in the towns of Zar’it and Shomera following the detection of a drone infiltration from Lebanon.

The Israeli military stated that interceptor missiles were launched toward drones operating in areas where Israeli forces are active in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media also reported that two interceptor missiles exploded over the western sector of southern Lebanon amid the ongoing security developments along the border.

The escalation comes as Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 2,846 killed and 8,693 wounded. Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos said authorities documented 818 airstrikes and 270 demolition operations between April 17 and May 8, adding that the Lebanese delegation intends to use the figures during upcoming talks to press for an end to Israeli attacks.