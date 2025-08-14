Explosion rocks southern Idlib

Shafaq News – Idlib

A powerful explosion shook the southern sector of Idlib city on Thursday, with no immediate reports on its cause or possible casualties.

Shafaq News correspondent said emergency teams and security forces rushed to the scene shortly after the blast.

Authorities have not yet issued any official statement on the incident.

Local media circulated photos and videos showing smoke rising into the sky from the location of the explosion.

This is a breaking story…