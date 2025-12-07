Explosion hits central Damascus amid celebrations

Shafaq News – Damascus

A sound bomb detonated on Sunday near the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in central Damascus, local sources told Shafaq News.

According to the sources, the blast caused minor material damage and no casualties, while the motive and circumstances remain unclear.

بالتزامن مع تحضيرات احتفالية يوم التحرير".. انفـ ـجـ ـار مجهول يهز محيط فندق الفورسيزون بـ #دمشق pic.twitter.com/LYnWEWBcde — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) December 7, 2025

The explosion occurred as several Syrian provinces held public events marking one year since the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime, with large gatherings reported in Damascus, Hama, Homs, Idlib, Aleppo, and other cities, along with a “Liberation Ride” bicycle march from Idlib to the capital under heightened security.