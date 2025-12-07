Explosion hits central Damascus amid celebrations

2025-12-07T15:22:22+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

A sound bomb detonated on Sunday near the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in central Damascus, local sources told Shafaq News.

According to the sources, the blast caused minor material damage and no casualties, while the motive and circumstances remain unclear.

The explosion occurred as several Syrian provinces held public events marking one year since the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime, with large gatherings reported in Damascus, Hama, Homs, Idlib, Aleppo, and other cities, along with a “Liberation Ride” bicycle march from Idlib to the capital under heightened security.

