Exit on table: Iran considers NPT withdrawal as "countermeasure"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian lawmakers pushed forward a bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

MP Meysam Zahourian revealed an expedited bill mandating Iran’s exit from the NPT under Article 10, which permits withdrawal in the face of extraordinary threats to national interests, awaiting formal endorsement and legal review.

Zahourian described the move as a legal countermeasure to recent developments undermining Iranian sovereignty, and is expected to proceed rapidly through the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran's Parliament).

Meanwhile, amid intensifying Israeli strikes, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced via local media that metro stations would remain open 24/7, with mosques and schools designated as safe zones. “This is a war imposed on us. We tried to prevent it through dialogue, but were denied that chance,” she stated.

Iran’s civil defense measures include suspending all flights and shifting transportation to rail and road networks, while fuel, food, and medical supply chains remain fully operational, according to authorities.

A special task force is also coordinating the return of Iranian pilgrims and international travelers.