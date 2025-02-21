Iran slams US deportation of Iranian refugees to Panama

Shafaq News/ Iran's Interests Section in Washington condemned the deportation of several Iranian refugees from the United States to Panama on Friday, revealing that the process occurred without their knowledge or consular access.

In a statement, the Iranian office explained that, under the US administration's increasingly stringent immigration policy, individuals without valid visas or legal residence are being deported. “The Iranian nationals were detained and deported without visas or identity documents, and sent to Panama without prior notification to Iranian authorities.”

The statement emphasized that, in coordination with the Iranian Embassy in Colombia (which is accredited to Panama) and with the assistance of specialized lawyers, efforts were made to protect the rights of the deported individuals.

The Iranian office reiterated that, under Iranian law, seeking asylum in a third country is not an offense, stressing that Iran remains open to its citizens.

This deportation is part of a broader trend under US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which involved transferring migrants, including Iranians, to Panama aboard a US military aircraft. The flight carried 119 individuals, who were accepted by Panama under a cooperation agreement with the US at Washington's request.

In response, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the “harsh” treatment of Iranian citizens, asserting that the ministry would spare no effort in protecting their rights. The ministry instructed Iran's Interests Section in Washington and its diplomatic missions in South America to provide all possible assistance to the deported Iranians.