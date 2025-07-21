Erdogan: Syria stabilizing, Israel fueling regional unrest

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commended Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa for brokering a ceasefire in Suwayda province, describing it as a “positive and firm” step toward restoring regional stability.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said Syrian forces had reestablished control over the province with the deployment of 2,500 troops, following a reconciliation with two of the three main Druze factions. "Negotiations in Amman played a key role in advancing the ceasefire, though one faction aligned with Israel continues to resist."

Despite progress, scattered clashes still occur in Suwayda, with security forces unable to fully reenter the city. Erdogan blamed Israel for undermining the fragile truce, accusing it of stoking unrest to block Syria’s path to unification. “Israel doesn’t want a stable Syria."

He reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to supporting Damascus, stressing that Syria’s stabilization would bolster regional security and facilitate the voluntary return of refugees. “We won’t leave al-Sharaa alone."