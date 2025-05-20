Clashes erupt near Russian airbase in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Armed clashes broke out near Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase in Syria’s Latakia province following an armed attack by a group believed to be affiliated with Syria’s defense and interior ministries, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Local sources said heavy gunfire was heard around the base’s airstrip this morning, with exchanges involving medium and heavy weapons. Sirens were also heard inside the base, and Russian and Syrian security units responded by deploying reinforcements and erecting new checkpoints in the vicinity. Security forces were placed on high alert amid fears of further escalation.

Clashes around Hmeimim airbase pic.twitter.com/S7yio6xATB — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) May 20, 2025

The incident follows a previous security alert on April 24, when Russian air defense systems shot down two drones over the Jableh area. That event prompted heightened Russian military readiness across multiple positions in western Syria. At the time, air defenses were activated in Qarfis, an area in Latakia countryside.

Russia maintains several military installations in Syria, with Hmeimim Airbase serving as a key hub for both air and ground forces. The base has played a crucial role in backing President Bashar al-Assad and also offered refuge to displaced civilians during the coastal clashes in March.