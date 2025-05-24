Despite retreat: Russia keeps key assets at Syria’s Qamishli Airport

Shafaq News/ Six months after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Russian forces continue to maintain a strategic presence at Qamishli International Airport in northeast Syria, according to security sources.

Despite withdrawing from multiple positions across northern Hasakah, Russian units remain stationed at the airport and two nearby locations, while more than 100 vehicles were reportedly relocated to the Hmeimim Airbase near Latakia during the retreat.

While cross-border patrols with Turkish forces have been suspended, Russia retains helicopters, radar systems, and command infrastructure at the Qamishli site.

A well-informed Syrian source, who previously worked with Russian forces in the Al-Hasakah province, confirmed that over 80% of personnel previously deployed in coordination with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have pulled out. “The future of Russia’s presence depends entirely on how ties evolve with Syria’s transitional government,” he added.

Notably, Syria has expressed no objection to the continued Russian military presence, according to Russia’s ambassador to Iraq, a position confirmed by Syria’s Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra. “In politics, there are no permanent enemies,” the minister remarked.